Little Known Characters in America: Tammie Shults

Tammie Shults

Tammie Jo Shults (Nov.2, 1961) is a retired naval aviator.

Shults was one of the first female fighter pilots to serve in the United States Navy.

Growing up near Tularosa, New Mexico, she would watch jet aircraft from nearby Holloman Air Force Base practice maneuvers in the skies above her home.

Shults earned a degree in biology and agribusiness from MidAmerica Nazarene College in 1983. During her senior year she met a woman who had qualified as a pilot for the United State Air Force, so Shults decided to apply to the Air Force to become a pilot. After being turned down by the United States Air Force, she decided to apply to the Navy.

Shults was surprised that she was accepted by the Navy as usually they have stricter standards than the Air Force due to the pilot’s expectation of taking off and landing from a carrier.

Shults would train to become a pilot at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Upon completion of the 12-week course she received her commission as an ensign on June 21, 1985. Earning her wings by flying the T-34, she was ready to advance to a more advanced aircraft.

The Navy observed her real talent in flying. Therefore, they trained her to fly the A-7 Corsair II. The Navy used Shults to become an instructor under the command of CAPT Rosemary Mariner. CAPT Mariner was a pioneer in having women as pilots in the Armed Services. Shults became one of the first female naval aviators to quality in the F/A-18 Hornet when the squadron transitioned from the EA-6B Prowler.

During Operation Desert Storm, the Armed Services still prevented females from flying combat missions, so Shults trained other pilots in flying the more sophisticated aircraft used in combat.

Transitioning to the Navy Reserve in December 1995, she was promoted to lieutenant commander and continued to fly the Navy’s most sophisticated combat aircraft. The Navy awarded Shults two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

After leaving the Navy, Shults accepted a position as a pilot for Southwest Airlines. She chose to work part-time and would only fly eight to ten days per month so that she could also raise a family following her marriage to fellow naval aviator Dean Shults, whom she married in 1994.

On April 17, 2018, while flying a commercial flight for Southwest Airlines she had to use all her past experiences in overcoming a near air disaster.

As captain in command of Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas, an engine fan blade on the Boeing 737 failed and flying debris damaged the left side of the fuselage and one side window.

With the side window now exposed this caused the plane to decompress. One passenger was partially sucked through the damaged window and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shults made an emergency descent and landed in Philadelphia.

Shults wrote a book about Southwest Airlines flight 1380, "Nerves of Steel," which was published on Oct. 8, 2019.

Today, both Shults and her husband continue to fly on a part-time basis for Southwest Airlines.

