Little Known Characters in America: Ted Turner

Ted Turner
Robert Edward “Ted” Turner III (November 19, 1938— ) was born to a family of wealth with his father being a billboard magnate. Moving to Savannah, Georgia, the young Turner attended private schools. Turner did not graduate with his class at Brown University. However, in November 1989 he returned to campus to keynote a speech and was awarded an honorary B. A. degree.
Following his years at Brown University, Turner moved to Macon, Georgia, and became acting president and chief executive of Turner Advertising Company at the young age of 24. His leadership abilities turned the firm into a global enterprise.
During the Vietnam War era, Turner’s business prospered. It had virtual monopolies in Savannah, Macon, Columbus, and Charleston and was the largest outdoor advertising company in the Southeast. With a very astute accountant, Turner sheltered a substantial amount of taxable income over the years by personally lending the money back to the company. Turner discovered that the billboard business could be a gold mine, a tax-depreciable revenue stream that threw off enormous amounts of cash with almost no capital investment.
In the late 1960s, Turner began buying several Southern radio stations. Then by selling a few of his radio stations he was able to buy a struggling television station in Atlanta and turned this station into a very profitable venture.
In 1976, Turner bought the Atlanta Braves baseball team, and in 1977 he bought the Atlanta Hawks basketball team. Turner’s motive in purchasing these organizations was to provide programming for his radio station WTBS. Due to his broadcasts, he was able to turn the Braves into a household name even before the team’s run of success in the 1990s and early 2000s.
In 1978, Turner planned to establish a 24-hour news channel. He sold a number of radio stations to finance the establishment of CNN. As we all know today, Turner was successful once again in this venture.
Also, in 1988, Turner’s Network Television (TNT) televised only older movies and television shows. Turner would later create Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in 1994.
On May 11, 1977, with the Braves mired in a 16-game losing streak, Turner sent manager Dave Bristol on a 10-day “scouting trip” and Turner himself took over as interim manager — the first owner/manager in the majors since Connie Mack.
It was after only one game when the National League president ordered Turner to step-aside and appoint a manager for the team.
In the mid-1980s, Turner began leaving day-to-day operations to the baseball operations staff, and in 1995 the team won the World Series.
The Atlanta Braves were sold and is now under the ownership of the Liberty Media.
Although Turner was busy with his business enterprises, he did manage to marry three times and the last wife was Jane Fonda.
After Turner’s interest was radio/television and sports he found time to buy 15 ranches through his corporation Turner Enterprises. The ranches are scattered throughout Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
In conclusion, to give an idea of this man’s energy he was interviewed on television on May 3, 2012, and is quoted as saying “I have four girlfriends, which is complicated but nonetheless easier than being married.”