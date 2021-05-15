Little Known Characters in America: Ted Turner

In 1976, Turner bought the Atlanta Braves baseball team, and in 1977 he bought the Atlanta Hawks basketball team. Turner’s motive in purchasing these organizations was to provide programming for his radio station WTBS. Due to his broadcasts, he was able to turn the Braves into a household name even before the team’s run of success in the 1990s and early 2000s.

In 1978, Turner planned to establish a 24-hour news channel. He sold a number of radio stations to finance the establishment of CNN. As we all know today, Turner was successful once again in this venture.

Also, in 1988, Turner’s Network Television (TNT) televised only older movies and television shows. Turner would later create Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in 1994.

On May 11, 1977, with the Braves mired in a 16-game losing streak, Turner sent manager Dave Bristol on a 10-day “scouting trip” and Turner himself took over as interim manager — the first owner/manager in the majors since Connie Mack.

It was after only one game when the National League president ordered Turner to step-aside and appoint a manager for the team.

In the mid-1980s, Turner began leaving day-to-day operations to the baseball operations staff, and in 1995 the team won the World Series.