Little Known Characters in America: Walter Reed

Walter Reed

Walter Reed (Sept. 13, 1851-Nov. 22, 1902) was a U.S. Army physician who contributed to the completion of the Panama Canal, built between 1904 and 1914, by first understanding the cause of yellow fever and then assisting others in breakthrough research to reduce the spread of the dreaded disease to workers in Panama.

First, it was the Cuban doctor Carlos Finlay who found that yellow fever is transmitted by a particular mosquito species.

Reed followed the work started by Finlay and it was his yellow fever studies that is now considered a milestone in biomedicine. Finlay and Reed recommended that to control the mosquito population would result in the control of the spread of yellow fever.

Being very bright, young Reed enrolled at the University of Virginia and with only two years of study completed the doctor of medicine degree in 1869, two months prior to his 18th birthday. Reed was the youngest-ever recipient of an doctor or medicine degree from the university.

Reed then enrolled at the New York University’s Bellevue Hospital Medical College, where he earned a second doctor of medicine degree in 1870. After interning at several New York City hospitals, Reed worked for the New York Board of Health until 1875.

Reed joined the U. S. Army Medical Corps where he was assigned as an assistant surgeon.

While in the Army, Reed married Emily Blackwell Lawrence on April 26, 1876 and took her with him on his many assignments with the Army. Emily would give birth to a son, Walter Lawrence Reed, in 1877 and a daughter in 1883. The couple also adopted a Native American girl with the name Susie.

The Army assigned Reed to various outposts in the American West. Over the next 16 years, Reed was responsible for American military and their dependents.

Reed was also responsible for several hundred Apaches, including Geronimo. Reed was obsessed in providing sanitary conditions for the Indian tribes and thought that devastating epidemics were responsible for most of the Indian diseases.

In 1893, the military allowed Reed to join the faculty of the George Washington University School of Medicine and the newly opened Army Medical School in Washington, D.C. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, he actively pursued medical research projects.

In 1896, Reed distinguished himself as a medical investigator. He proved that yellow fever among enlisted men was the result of drinking river water. The enlisted men’s officers did not drink from the river and thus avoided yellow fever.

Upon Reed’s return from Cuba, where he studied with Finlay, he would receive honorary degrees from Harvard and the University of Michigan.

In November 1902, Reed suffered a ruptured appendix. He died on Nov. 23, 1902, as the result of peritonitis. Reed was only 51 at the time of his death. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

