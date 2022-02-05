Little Known Characters in America: William Gorgas

William C. Gorgas

William Crawford Gorgas (Oct. 3, 1854-July 3, 1920) is best remembered for controlling the transmission of yellow fever and malaria by controlling the mosquitos that carry these diseases.

Born in Alabama, Gorgas developed an interest in medicine at an early age. He pursued a medical education at The University of the South and Bellevue Hospital Medical College. Upon receiving his medical training, Dr. Gorgas was appointed to the United States Medical Corps in June 1880.

As many in the military, Gorgas was reassigned to various posts during his career in the Army. His many locations in which he served included Fort Clark, Fort Duncan and Fort Brown in Texas.

During his time at Fort Brown in 1884, he survived an episode of yellow fever. His fiancée, Marie Cook Doughty, also contracted the disease at the same time. They would recover and were married in 1862.

At the conclusion of the Spanish-American War, Gorgas was appointed Chief Sanitary Officer in Havana, where he worked to eradicate yellow fever and malaria. Together with Major Walter Reed, another Army doctor, they would rely on the insights of a Cuban doctor, Carlos Finlay. The three doctors established that indeed the mosquito was primarily responsible for the transmission of yellow fever. So, they needed to determine a way to get rid of the mosquitos.

Gorgas had all the standing water drained, and had hospitalized yellow fever patients quarantined in screened service rooms away from the other hospitalized patients. The cases of yellow fever in Havana plunged from 784 to zero within one year. For this accomplishment, Gorgas won international fame.

Later, Gorgas worked in Florida and Havana Cuba prior to consulting with other personnel in the construction of the Panama Canal in 1904.

As chief sanitary officer on the canal project, Gorgas implemented far-reaching sanitary programs, including draining of ponds and swamps, fumigation, use of mosquito netting, and construction of public water systems.

Due to his medical accomplishments, Gorgas served as president of the American Medical Association during the 1909-1910 year. In 1914, he was appointed Surgeon General of the Army. That same year Gorgas was awarded the inaugural Public Welfare Medal from the National Academy of Sciences.

Due to his contributions to medicine, Gorgas received many honors. The U.S. Army awarded him the Distinguished Service Medal, the Spanish Campaign Medal, the Army of Cuban Occupation Medal and the Victory Medal.

In 1947, the Gorgas Science Foundation was founded at Texas Southmost College. The college is now located on the site of the former Fort Brown.

There have been many individuals trained in medicine that have made enormous contributions to the welfare of man.

Certainly, William C. Gorgas, stands near the front of the line of those so recognized.

