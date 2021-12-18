Little Known Characters in America: William McGuffey

William McGuffey

William Holmes McGuffey (September 23, 1800-May 4, 1873) was a college professor and president who is best known for writing the McGuffey Readers, the first widely used series of elementary school-level textbooks.

The sale of more than 120 million copies of McGuffey Readers, sold between 1836 and 1960, placed its sales in a category with the Bible and Webster’s Dictionary.

William’s family immigrated from Scotland to Pennsylvania in 1774. The family would move farther into the frontier as they re-located to a rural part of Ohio.

Always a very bright and well-educated young man, McGuffey became an instructor in a one-room schoolhouse in Calcutta, Ohio. He later traveled through the frontier areas of Ohio, Kentucky, and western Pennsylvania finding positions as a teacher.

He taught children ranging in age from six to 21. His work day often found him teaching six days a week and spending eleven hours a day in the classroom.

Having a “thrust for knowledge” he attended and graduated in 1826 from Pennsylvania’s Washington College.

Truman and Smith, a Cincinnati publisher wanted to publish a series of four graded readers for schoolchildren. Based upon a recommendation from Harriet Beecher Stowe, the publisher hired McGuffey and along with William’s brother Alexander, they wrote the fifth and sixth readers for The McGuffey Readers series. His books were very popular and still continue to be used for homeschooling.

McGuffey would marry Harriet Spinning of Dayton, Ohio in 1827. They would have five children, who were expected to act with submission and obedience. McGuffey believed in the importance of education and religion to live successful lives.

As was the practice in the 1800s, McGuffey and Harriet had as many as three slaves while living in Virginia. One of their slaves with the name of Gibbons was literate. Gibbons was said to be self-taught and also said to have been instructed by McGuffey’s daughter Maria. Gibbons would later become a minister in Washington, D.C.

In addition to teaching, McGuffey was licensed as a minister in the Presbyterian Church. In addition to teaching and also serving as president of Cincinnati College he would devote much of his life to preaching.

During the American Civil War and the Reconstruction era, McGuffey was generous in his donations to the poor and African Americans.

McGuffey died May 4, 1873 at the University of Virginia, and is buried in the University of Virginia Cemetery, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

