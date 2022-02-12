Little Known Characters in America: William Wellman

William Wellman

William Augustus Wellman (Feb. 29, 1896-Dec. 9, 1975) was an American film director known for his work in crime, adventure, and action films. He was best known for his filming of aviation themes.

During his teenage years, Wellman often found himself in trouble with authorities. He was expelled from high school and later placed on probation for car theft.

Without a goal in life, Wellman had several jobs in his early adulthood. He worked as a salesman, as a general laborer, and as a player on a minor-league hockey team.

At the beginning of World War I, Wellman enlisted in the Ambulance Corps to serve as a driver in Europe. Seeking more adventure, he joined the French Foreign Legion and was assigned as a fighter pilot. He was the first American to join the Lafayette Flying Corps.

Having been wounded in action, Wellman returned to the United States and would speak at War Saving Stamp rallies in his French uniform. Toward the end of the war, he joined the United States Army Air Service but too late to fly for America in the war.

Wellman found himself in San Diego where he met Douglas Fairbanks. Fairbanks became fascinated with Wellman’s true-life adventures and recommended him for parts in several movies.

Wellman later admitted that he hated being an actor, thinking it was an “unmanly” profession. Refusing any more acting roles he began working behind the camera, aiming to be a director. After a period of time, he was able to make his directorial debut in 1920 at Fox with the film, "The Twins of Suffering Creek."

After directing several low-budget “horse opera” films, Wellman was hired by Paramount in 1927 to direct "Wings," a major war drama dealing with fighter pilots during World War I.

The film was unique as it highlighted air combat and flight sequences.

The film earned Wellman his first Academy Award. Perhaps the reason for the film receiving such a high rating was that Wellman was able to attach cameras to the wings of the aircraft and this showed the combat sequences.

Wellman was nominated as best director three times for the following films: "A Star Is Born," "Battleground" and "The High and Mighty." In 1973, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Wellman also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Toward the end of his life, he admitted to having married a French woman named Renee during the time he was flying for the French. She was killed in a bombing raid during WW I.

Later, between 1918 and 1934, he married four additional times in the United States. Of these, he would divorce his first three wives, but stayed married to Dorothy Coonan until his death. Wellman and Coonan had seven children.

William Wellman died of leukemia in 1975. He was cremated, and his ashes were scattered at sea. His widow Dorothy, at age 95, died on Sept. 16, 2009.

