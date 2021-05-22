Little Known Characters in America: Zane Grey

Zane Grey

Pearl Zane Grey (January 30, 1872-October 24, 1939) was an American author best known for his very popular adventure novels and stories associated with the Western Frontier.

His success was further enhanced by having his writings adapted as films and television shows. Also, two television episodes, and a television series, Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theater demonstrated his continued success.

Grey grew up in Zanesville, Ohio, but moved with his family to Columbus, Ohio, due to his father’s poor investments. His father was a dentist and hoped that his son Zane would follow in his profession of dentistry.

Zane complied with his father’s wishes and obtained the training to become a dentist. The young Zane would open his dentistry practice in New York City. But after some time, Zane thought the practice of dentistry was boring so spent his time in polishing his writing skills.

Grey was an avid reader of adventure stories such as "Robinson Crusoe." Zane would write his first story, "Jim of the Cave," when he was fifteen years old. His father found the book and tore it to shreds and then severely beat him.