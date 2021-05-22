Little Known Characters in America: Zane Grey

Zane Grey
Pearl Zane Grey (January 30, 1872-October 24, 1939) was an American author best known for his very popular adventure novels and stories associated with the Western Frontier.
His success was further enhanced by having his writings adapted as films and television shows. Also, two television episodes, and a television series, Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theater demonstrated his continued success.
Grey grew up in Zanesville, Ohio, but moved with his family to Columbus, Ohio, due to his father’s poor investments. His father was a dentist and hoped that his son Zane would follow in his profession of dentistry.
Zane complied with his father’s wishes and obtained the training to become a dentist. The young Zane would open his dentistry practice in New York City. But after some time, Zane thought the practice of dentistry was boring so spent his time in polishing his writing skills.
Grey was an avid reader of adventure stories such as "Robinson Crusoe." Zane would write his first story, "Jim of the Cave," when he was fifteen years old. His father found the book and tore it to shreds and then severely beat him.
Grey found the “love of his life” when canoeing in 1900. He met seventeen-year-old Lina Roth, better known as “Dolly.”
They were married five years later in 1905. The marriage was difficult for “Dolly” as Grey suffered bouts of depression, anger, and mood swings, which affected him most of his life.
Dolly managed Grey’s career and raised their three children. Not an ideal husband, Grey would spend months away from the family. Grey would fish, write his stories, and spend time with his many mistresses.
Throughout their marriage, Zane highly valued Dolly’s management of his career and raising their children. Dolly would also edit his writing and handled all his contract negotiations with publishers, agents, and movie studios.
Their considerable correspondence shows evidence of his lasting love for her despite his infidelities and personal emotional turmoil.
Grey read Owen Wister’s great Western novel "The Virginian."
After studying this book’s style, Grey decided to write his own Western novel by the name of "Betty Zane" in 1903. Zane’s first attempt at writing was rejected by Harper and Brothers. After the rejection Zane lapsed into deep despair.
After a number of rejections of later books, Zane finally wrote a book that the publishers found to be of value. In fact, "Riders of the Purple Sage" was one of the most successful Western novels of all time.
As Zane became a household name, Harper eagerly received all of Zane’s manuscripts. Noting the success of the Western novel, other publishers started selling Western novels.
During the 1930s, Grey continued to write, but the Great Depression hurt the publishing industry. However, Zane continued to receive royalty income, so he did better than many financially. Nearly half of the film adaptations of his novels were made in the 1930s.
Grey became one of the first millionaire authors. With his veracity and emotional intensity, he connected with millions of readers worldwide, and inspired many Western writers.
Zane would live only until the age of 67. His final resting place is the Union Cemetery in Pennsylvania.