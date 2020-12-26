Little Known Characters in America: Zebulon Pike

Zebulon Pike

Zebulon Pike (January 5, 1779- April 27, 1813) was an American brigadier general and explorer for whom Pikes Peak in Colorado was named.

Pike was born in New Jersey during the time of the Revolutionary War. His father was a career soldier having joined at the outset of the American Revolutionary War.

Zebulon followed his father as he moved to a series of outposts in Ohio and Illinois. These two states were considered United States’ northwestern frontier at the time. As soon as reaching maturity Zebulon was commissioned a second lieutenant of infantry in 1799 and promoted to first lieutenant later that same year.

Pike’s military career included working on logistics and payroll at a series of frontier posts.

In the summer of 1805, the Army ordered Pike to locate the source of the Mississippi River, explore the northern portion of the newly created Louisiana Territory, and expel Canadian fur traders illegally trading within the borders of the United States.

After Pike returned from his first expedition, the Army ordered him to mount a second expedition. The Army wanted to know the headwaters of the Arkansas and Red rivers. He was also told to establish friendly relations with Native Americans.