Little Known Characters in America: Zebulon Pike

Zebulon Pike
Zebulon Pike (January 5, 1779- April 27, 1813) was an American brigadier general and explorer for whom Pikes Peak in Colorado was named.
Pike was born in New Jersey during the time of the Revolutionary War. His father was a career soldier having joined at the outset of the American Revolutionary War.
Zebulon followed his father as he moved to a series of outposts in Ohio and Illinois. These two states were considered United States’ northwestern frontier at the time. As soon as reaching maturity Zebulon was commissioned a second lieutenant of infantry in 1799 and promoted to first lieutenant later that same year.
Pike’s military career included working on logistics and payroll at a series of frontier posts.
In the summer of 1805, the Army ordered Pike to locate the source of the Mississippi River, explore the northern portion of the newly created Louisiana Territory, and expel Canadian fur traders illegally trading within the borders of the United States.
After Pike returned from his first expedition, the Army ordered him to mount a second expedition. The Army wanted to know the headwaters of the Arkansas and Red rivers. He was also told to establish friendly relations with Native Americans.
Beginning July 15, 1806, Pike led what became known as the “Pike Expedition.” In early November 1806, Pike and his fellow soldiers sighted and tried to climb to the summit of a mountain peak, later named after Pike. Due to heavy snow they gave up the ascent. Also, they were short on food and had gone without provisions for two days.
To wait out the winter Pike and his men built a fort. However, they had crossed the border and were captured by Spanish soldiers in Mexico. This territory was then northern New Mexico. Now the area is a part of southern Colorado.
Pike and his men were taken to Santa Fe then to the capital of Chihuahua province. Pike and his men were treated well and invited to formal social dinners. However, his men were still considered prisoners of the Mexican government.
The Mexican government confiscated Pike’s documents. It turns out that the Spanish authorities feared the spread of both democracy and Protestant Christian sects that might undermine their rule.
Finally, the Spanish released them at the Louisiana border on July 1, 1807. However, a few of Pike’s soldiers were held for years in Mexico. The reasoning for this is still unknown.
Pike’s capture by the Spanish and travel through the Southwest gave Pike insight into the region. As an example, he described the politics in Chihuahua.
Pike fought in the war of 1812 and leading a group attacking Toronto on April 27, 1813, Pike was killed, along with numerous other American troops. By this time Pike had advanced in rank to brigadier general.