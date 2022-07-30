Local 4-H youth ready to exhibit their knowledge and skills at Coles County Fair

CHARLESTON — Local 4-H participants “learn by doing,” and the Coles County Fair is their opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have gained throughout their time in 4-H as they display their projects.

4-H general project exhibits will be displayed Monday, Aug. 1, to Friday, Aug. 5, in the 4-H Center. The top exhibitors in general projects will be recognized at the July 31 awards program at the fairgrounds. 4-H youth who raise beef, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits, and poultry for their annual projects can showcase them at the livestock show.

Sunday, July 31

4-H Show & Sale Arena

1 p.m. - Rabbit Show

3:30 p.m. - Poultry Virtual Show

5:30 p.m. - 4-H Home & Family and General Projects Awards Program

(Following Awards) Barn Yard Bash- Hosted by Coles County 4-H Federation Club

Monday, Aug. 1

4-H Show & Sale Arena

8 a.m. - Goat Show

8:30 a.m. - Swine Show

3 p.m. - Beef Rate-of-Gain

6 p.m. - Sheep Show

Tuesday, Aug. 2

4-H Show & Sale Arena

9 a.m. - Beef Show

Wednesday, Aug. 3

4-H Show & Sale Arena

5 p.m. - 4-H Livestock Awards Presentation

6 p.m. - Master Showmanship Contest

Thursday, Aug. 4

4-H Show & Sale Arena

5 p.m. - 4-H Federation Club Pork Burger Meal

5:30 p.m. - 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board

Friday, Aug. 5

Horse Arena

9 a.m. - Horse & Pony Show

All 4-H shows are open to the public and free to attend, so the community is encouraged to come out and support our local youth.

Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension and administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences.