Local 4-H youth ready to exhibit their knowledge and skills at Coles County Fair

CHARLESTON — Local 4-H participants “learn by doing,” and the Coles County Fair is their opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have gained throughout their time in 4-H as they display their projects.
4-H general project exhibits will be displayed Monday, Aug. 1, to Friday, Aug. 5, in the 4-H Center. The top exhibitors in general projects will be recognized at the July 31 awards program at the fairgrounds. 4-H youth who raise beef, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits, and poultry for their annual projects can showcase them at the livestock show.
Sunday, July 31
4-H Show & Sale Arena
1 p.m. - Rabbit Show
3:30 p.m. - Poultry Virtual Show
5:30 p.m. - 4-H Home & Family and General Projects Awards Program
(Following Awards) Barn Yard Bash- Hosted by Coles County 4-H Federation Club
Monday, Aug. 1
4-H Show & Sale Arena
8 a.m. - Goat Show
8:30 a.m. - Swine Show
3 p.m. - Beef Rate-of-Gain
6 p.m. - Sheep Show
Tuesday, Aug. 2
4-H Show & Sale Arena
9 a.m. - Beef Show
Wednesday, Aug. 3
4-H Show & Sale Arena
5 p.m. - 4-H Livestock Awards Presentation
6 p.m. - Master Showmanship Contest
Thursday, Aug. 4
4-H Show & Sale Arena
5 p.m. - 4-H Federation Club Pork Burger Meal
5:30 p.m. - 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board
Friday, Aug. 5
Horse Arena
9 a.m. - Horse & Pony Show
All 4-H shows are open to the public and free to attend, so the community is encouraged to come out and support our local youth.
Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension and administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences.
4-H grows true leaders, youth who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. The hands-on approach in 4-H gives young people guidance, tools, and encouragement and puts them in the driver’s seat to make great things happen. Independent research confirms the unparalleled impact of the 4-H experience, demonstrating that young people are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.