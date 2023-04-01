These awards shine a light on exemplary books that enrich and inspire today’s Christians in all aspects of their faith. While this is Wilt’s fifth book, it is her first Bible study.

She writes, “If you’ve ever felt left out, wishing you were invited, you’ll be warmed by this grace-filled story of Prince Mephibosheth, the grandson of the first king of Israel. His story can be our story. Like him we each have been dropped by someone, somewhere, at some time. He survived a fall and we too have survived The Fall of humankind."