Local veterans participate in Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

SPRINGFIELD — Local veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces were guests of a free one-day tour of Washington D.C. compliments of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program on Aug. 30.

Ninety-three veterans attended, with one having served in WW II, two having served in Korea, and the other ninety having served during Vietnam.

This was the 62nd flight sponsored by the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program.

Local veterans attending included:

Alan Clodfelter, Navy, Neoga; Sidney Eggers, Army, Mattoon; William Harrison, Army, Charleston; Edward Motley, Army, Paris; Jerry Stewart, Army, Mattoon; and Carl Wellbaum, Army, Jewett.

Veterans departed the Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport and arrived at Reagan National Airport where they boarded four tour buses to begin the tour. They visited the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, the Lincoln Memorial, the Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial ("Iwo Jima"), the U.S. Air Force Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknowns where they watched the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Attending veteran William Harrison of Charleston, said, "My personal highs while in the Washington D.C. area were visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, where I was able to locate and obtain a pencil rubbing of the name of one of my high school classmates who had been killed in action in 1968, the Air & Space Museum, and the Changing of the Guard Ceremony."

After arriving back at the airport in Springfield, the group was greeted by an estimated 200 people.

At this time, organizers are working on honoring any remaining WW II , Korea, and Vietnam era veterans before moving on to veterans of more recent military service.

Supported by donations, Honor Flight tours are free to all eligible veterans.