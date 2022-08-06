 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Local youth compete in 4-H General Project’s Show

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Youth from Coles County anxiously awaited their judging time at the 4-H General Project’s Show held on Saturday, July 23, at the 4-H Center in Charleston.

Judging began at 9 a.m. and exhibits were judged not only on the final outcome, but also on the process of creating the exhibit and what each exhibitor learned from their experience. Judges and exhibitors participated in a one-on-one conference judging experience, where exhibitors explain the process of creating the exhibit, what they learned from their experience, and set future project goals.

Local youth compete in 4-H Home & Family Show

The following 4-H members received grand champion or champion in the following project areas.

Animal Science

  • Grand Champion - Elliana Brady

Beekeeping

  • Champion – Josiah Stewart

Child Development

  • Grand Champion – Macey Vanderport

Civic Engagement

  • Grand Champion – Makayla Richey

College & Career Readiness

  • Grand Champion – Olivia Passig

Communications

  • Grand Champion – Willow Thomas

Computer Science

  • Champion – Matthias Hacker
  • Grand Champion – Matthias Hacker

Consumer Education

  • Grand Champion – Daisy Taylor

Electricity

  • Grand Champion – Olivia Passig

Exploratory

  • Grand Champion – Emma Spencer

Family Heritage

  • Grand Champion – Lauren Ealy

Floriculture

  • Grand Champion – Camille Cummins

Forestry

  • Champion – Madeline Nunamaker
  • Grand Champion – Asher Stewart

Horticulture: Vegetables, Herbs & Fruits

  • Vegetable Gardening Grand Champion – Camille Cummins

Intercultural

  • Diversity & Cultural Awareness Champion – Olivia Passig
  • Grand Champion – Brayden Armstrong

Nature: Fishing & Wildlife

  • Wildlife Champion – Briar Price

Nature: Natural Resources & Outdoor Adventures

  • Natural resources 3 Champion – Olivia Passig
  • Outdoor Adventures Champion – Malaya Brady
  • Grand Champion – Benjamin Cummins

Photography

  • Photography 2 Champion – Matthias Hacker
  • Photography 3 Champion – Eliana Stewart
  • Photo Editing Champion – Nellie Schout
  • Photography Grand Champion – Addisyn Murray

Shooting Sports

  • Grand Champion – Curtis Snider

Theater Arts

  • Grand Champion – Olivia Passig

Veterinary Science

  • Grand Champion – Kenley Carr

Video/ Filmmaking

  • Short Story Champion – Nellie Schout
  • Grand Champion – Willow Thomas

Visual Arts

  • Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Champion – Benjamin Cummins
  • Clay Champion – Lainie Hacker
  • Computer Generated Champion – Willow Thomas
  • Fiber Champion – Ella Ames
  • Glass/Plastic Champion – Madeline Nunamaker
  • Heritage Arts Champion – Emma Spencer
  • Metal Champion – Josiah Stewart
  • Nature Champion – Lainie Hacker
  • Paper Champion – Lainie Hacker
  • Quilting Champion – Emma Spencer
  • Scrapbooking: Beginner Champion – Madeline Nunamaker
  • Scrapbooking: Advanced Champion – Emma Spencer
  • Wood Champion – Olivia Passig
  • Grand Champion – Alyssa Johnson

Weather

  • Grand Champion – Olivia Passig

Welding

  • Grand Champion – Christopher Martin

Woodworking

  • Woodworking 1 Champion – Christopher Martin
  • Woodworking 2 Champion – Brayden Snider
  • Grand Champion – Olivia Passig

The following members were selected to show their projects at the State Fair:

Alyssa Johnson, Asher Stewart, Benjamin Cummins, Brayden Snider, Camille Cummins, Eliana Brady, Emma Spencer, Kenley Carr, Lainie Hacker, Macey Vanderport, Malaya Brady, Olivia Passig, Willow Thomas.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News