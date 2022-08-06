Local youth compete in 4-H General Project’s Show

CHARLESTON — Youth from Coles County anxiously awaited their judging time at the 4-H General Project’s Show held on Saturday, July 23, at the 4-H Center in Charleston.
Judging began at 9 a.m. and exhibits were judged not only on the final outcome, but also on the process of creating the exhibit and what each exhibitor learned from their experience. Judges and exhibitors participated in a one-on-one conference judging experience, where exhibitors explain the process of creating the exhibit, what they learned from their experience, and set future project goals.
The following 4-H members received grand champion or champion in the following project areas.
Animal Science
- Grand Champion - Elliana Brady
Beekeeping
- Champion – Josiah Stewart
Child Development
- Grand Champion – Macey Vanderport
Civic Engagement
- Grand Champion – Makayla Richey
College & Career Readiness
- Grand Champion – Olivia Passig
Communications
- Grand Champion – Willow Thomas
Computer Science
- Champion – Matthias Hacker
- Grand Champion – Matthias Hacker
Consumer Education
- Grand Champion – Daisy Taylor
Electricity
- Grand Champion – Olivia Passig
Exploratory
- Grand Champion – Emma Spencer
Family Heritage
- Grand Champion – Lauren Ealy
Floriculture
- Grand Champion – Camille Cummins
Forestry
- Champion – Madeline Nunamaker
- Grand Champion – Asher Stewart
Horticulture: Vegetables, Herbs & Fruits
- Vegetable Gardening Grand Champion – Camille Cummins
Intercultural
- Diversity & Cultural Awareness Champion – Olivia Passig
- Grand Champion – Brayden Armstrong
Nature: Fishing & Wildlife
- Wildlife Champion – Briar Price
Nature: Natural Resources & Outdoor Adventures
- Natural resources 3 Champion – Olivia Passig
- Outdoor Adventures Champion – Malaya Brady
- Grand Champion – Benjamin Cummins
Photography
- Photography 2 Champion – Matthias Hacker
- Photography 3 Champion – Eliana Stewart
- Photo Editing Champion – Nellie Schout
- Photography Grand Champion – Addisyn Murray
Shooting Sports
- Grand Champion – Curtis Snider
Theater Arts
- Grand Champion – Olivia Passig
Veterinary Science
- Grand Champion – Kenley Carr
Video/ Filmmaking
- Short Story Champion – Nellie Schout
- Grand Champion – Willow Thomas
Visual Arts
- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Champion – Benjamin Cummins
- Clay Champion – Lainie Hacker
- Computer Generated Champion – Willow Thomas
- Fiber Champion – Ella Ames
- Glass/Plastic Champion – Madeline Nunamaker
- Heritage Arts Champion – Emma Spencer
- Metal Champion – Josiah Stewart
- Nature Champion – Lainie Hacker
- Paper Champion – Lainie Hacker
- Quilting Champion – Emma Spencer
- Scrapbooking: Beginner Champion – Madeline Nunamaker
- Scrapbooking: Advanced Champion – Emma Spencer
- Wood Champion – Olivia Passig
- Grand Champion – Alyssa Johnson
Weather
- Grand Champion – Olivia Passig
Welding
- Grand Champion – Christopher Martin
Woodworking
- Woodworking 1 Champion – Christopher Martin
- Woodworking 2 Champion – Brayden Snider
- Grand Champion – Olivia Passig
The following members were selected to show their projects at the State Fair:
Alyssa Johnson, Asher Stewart, Benjamin Cummins, Brayden Snider, Camille Cummins, Eliana Brady, Emma Spencer, Kenley Carr, Lainie Hacker, Macey Vanderport, Malaya Brady, Olivia Passig, Willow Thomas.