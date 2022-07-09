Local youth compete in 4-H Home & Family Show

MATTOON — Youth from Coles County anxiously awaited their judging time at the 4-H Home and Family Show held on Tuesday, July 5, at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

Judging began at 4:30 p.m. and exhibits included food, clothing and interior design items. Judges and exhibitors participated in a one-on-one conference judging experience, where exhibitors explain the process of creating the exhibit, what they learned from their experience, and set future project goals.

The following 4-H members received champion or reserve champion in the following project areas.

Cooking 101

Champion – Madeline Nunamaker

Reserve Champion – Braelynn Clough

Cooking 201

Champion – Bryn Overton

Cooking 301

Champion – Malaya Brady

Food Nutrition – Bread

Champion – Whitley Dearing

Reserve Champion – Eliana Stewart

Sports Nutrition

Champion – Malaya Brady

Visual Arts- Food Decorating

Champion – Emma Spencer

Food Presentation - Canning

Champion – Bridget Overton

Food Presentation - Drying

Champion – Asher Stewart

Food Presentation - Jams and Jellies

Champion – Bryn Overton

STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Non-Clothing

Champion – Claire Nunamaker

Reserve Champion – Bryn Overton

STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing

Champion – Madeline Nunamaker

STEAM Clothing 2 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing

Champion – Emma Spencer

Reserve Champion – Willow Thomas

Interior Design

Champion – Emma Spencer

The following 4-H members received Grand Champion in the following project divisions.

Food and Nutrition

Bryn Overton

Clothing and Textiles

Emma Spencer

Interior Design

Emma Spencer

The following members were selected to show their projects at the State Fair

Clothing and Textiles

Claire Nunamaker – STEAM Clothing 1

Willow Thomas – STEAM Clothing 2

Emma Spacer – STEAM Clothing 2

Food and Nutrition

Bridget Overton – Food Preservation

Bryn Overton – Food Preservation & Cooking 201

Adalyn Joyner–Cooking 201

Interior Design