Local youth compete in 4-H Home & Family Show

MATTOON — Youth from Coles County anxiously awaited their judging time at the 4-H Home and Family Show held on Tuesday, July 5, at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

Judging began at 4:30 p.m. and exhibits included food, clothing and interior design items. Judges and exhibitors participated in a one-on-one conference judging experience, where exhibitors explain the process of creating the exhibit, what they learned from their experience, and set future project goals.

The following 4-H members received champion or reserve champion in the following project areas.

Cooking 101

  • Champion – Madeline Nunamaker
  • Reserve Champion – Braelynn Clough

Cooking 201

  • Champion – Bryn Overton

Cooking 301

  • Champion – Malaya Brady

Food Nutrition – Bread

  • Champion – Whitley Dearing
  • Reserve Champion – Eliana Stewart

Sports Nutrition

  • Champion – Malaya Brady

Visual Arts- Food Decorating

  • Champion – Emma Spencer

Food Presentation - Canning

  • Champion – Bridget Overton

Food Presentation - Drying

  • Champion – Asher Stewart

Food Presentation - Jams and Jellies

  • Champion – Bryn Overton

STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Non-Clothing

  • Champion – Claire Nunamaker
  • Reserve Champion – Bryn Overton

STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing

  • Champion – Madeline Nunamaker

STEAM Clothing 2 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing

  • Champion – Emma Spencer
  • Reserve Champion – Willow Thomas

Interior Design

  • Champion – Emma Spencer
The following 4-H members received Grand Champion in the following project divisions.

Food and Nutrition

  • Bryn Overton

Clothing and Textiles

  • Emma Spencer

Interior Design

  • Emma Spencer

The following members were selected to show their projects at the State Fair

Clothing and Textiles

  • Claire Nunamaker – STEAM Clothing 1
  • Willow Thomas – STEAM Clothing 2
  • Emma Spacer – STEAM Clothing 2

Food and Nutrition

  • Bridget Overton – Food Preservation
  • Bryn Overton – Food Preservation & Cooking 201
  • Adalyn Joyner–Cooking 201

Interior Design

  • Emma Spencer - Interior Design-Beginning
