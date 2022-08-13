Local youth compete in Coles County 4-H Livestock Fair

CHARLESTON — Coles County youth came together from Sunday, July 31 to Friday, Aug. 5, for the 2022 4-H Livestock Fair.
In addition to the judging of the animals, the youth were also being judged on their knowledge, showmanship skills, and presentation of their animals.
The following 4-H members received grand champion or champion.
Rabbit
- Grand Champion Buck - Willow Thomas
- Grand Champion Doe – Taylor Carberry
- Grand Champion Meat Pen – Carter Ballinger
- Grand Champion Individual Fryer – Callyn Ballinger
- Champion Best of Show – Willow Thomas
- Champion Sr. Showman – Taylor Warren
- Champion Jr. Showman – Willow Thomas
Poultry
- Champion Rooster – Baylee Melton
- Champion Hen – Lexy Drake
- Champion Market Pen – Elliana Brady
- Champion Pair Rooster and Hen – Baylee Melton
- Champion Market Bird – Baylee Melton
- Champion Bantam – Baylee Melton
- Champion Other Domestic Fowl – Baylee Melton
- Champion Egg Production – Baylee Melton
- Champion Sr. Showman – Elliana Brady
- Champion Jr. Showman – Malaya Brady
Goat
- Champion Market Meat Goat – Cowen Metzger
- Champion Meat Kid – Olivia VonLanken
- Champion Meat Jr Yearling – Abigail Metzger
- Grand Champion Meat Doe – Olivia VonLanken
- Champion Dairy Whether – Kaylin Richey
- Champion Dairy Kid – Camille Cummins
- Champion Dairy Jr Yearling – Matthias Hacker
- Champion Dairy Sr Doe – Matthias Hacker
- Grand Champion Dairy Doe – Matthias Hacker
- Champion Sr. Showman – Allison Price
- Champion Jr. Showman – Lainie Hacker
Swine
- Grand Champion Market Hog – Nate Shrader
- Champion Market Guilt – Dane McKinney
- Champion AOB Barrow – Brantley Combs
- Champion AOB Gilt – Grace Edwards
- Champion Berk Barrow – Grace Edmonds
- Champion Berk Gilt – Dane McKinney
- Champion Poland China Barrow – Nate Shrader
- Champion Poland China Gilt – Brayden Snider
- Champion Commercial Barrow – Nate Shrader
- Champion Duroc Barrow – Brantley Combs
- Champion Duroc Gilt – Cole Lemon
- Champion Hamp Barrow – Cole Lemon
- Champion Spot Barrow – Nate Shrader
- Champion Spot Gilt – Brayden Snider
- Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Ben Coffey
- Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Dane McKinney
- Champion Sr. Showman – Karly McKinney
- Champion Jr. Showman – Dane McKinney
Sheep
- Grand Champion Market Lamb – Blake Homann
- Champion Market Wether – Blake Homann
- Champion Market Ewe – Zaiden Hilderbran
- Champion Ram – Thomas Vandeventer
- Champion Ewe – Thomas Vandeventer
- Champion Pair of Market Lambs – Zaiden Hilderbran
- Champion Rate-of-Gain – Sophie VonLanken
- Champion Sr. Showman – Thomas Vandeventer
- Champion Jr. Showman – Malory Homann
To learn more about 4-H programming, contact the Coles County Extension Office at 217-345-7034