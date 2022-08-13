 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Local youth compete in Coles County 4-H Livestock Fair

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Coles County youth came together from Sunday, July 31 to Friday, Aug. 5, for the 2022 4-H Livestock Fair.

In addition to the judging of the animals, the youth were also being judged on their knowledge, showmanship skills, and presentation of their animals.

The following 4-H members received grand champion or champion.

Rabbit

  • Grand Champion Buck - Willow Thomas
  • Grand Champion Doe – Taylor Carberry
  • Grand Champion Meat Pen – Carter Ballinger
  • Grand Champion Individual Fryer – Callyn Ballinger
  • Champion Best of Show – Willow Thomas
  • Champion Sr. Showman – Taylor Warren
  • Champion Jr. Showman – Willow Thomas
Local youth compete in 4-H General Project’s Show

Poultry

  • Champion Rooster – Baylee Melton
  • Champion Hen – Lexy Drake
  • Champion Market Pen – Elliana Brady
  • Champion Pair Rooster and Hen – Baylee Melton
  • Champion Market Bird – Baylee Melton
  • Champion Bantam – Baylee Melton
  • Champion Other Domestic Fowl – Baylee Melton
  • Champion Egg Production – Baylee Melton
  • Champion Sr. Showman – Elliana Brady
  • Champion Jr. Showman – Malaya Brady

Goat

  • Champion Market Meat Goat – Cowen Metzger
  • Champion Meat Kid – Olivia VonLanken
  • Champion Meat Jr Yearling – Abigail Metzger
  • Grand Champion Meat Doe – Olivia VonLanken
  • Champion Dairy Whether – Kaylin Richey
  • Champion Dairy Kid – Camille Cummins
  • Champion Dairy Jr Yearling – Matthias Hacker
  • Champion Dairy Sr Doe – Matthias Hacker
  • Grand Champion Dairy Doe – Matthias Hacker
  • Champion Sr. Showman – Allison Price
  • Champion Jr. Showman – Lainie Hacker

Swine

  • Grand Champion Market Hog – Nate Shrader
  • Champion Market Guilt – Dane McKinney
  • Champion AOB Barrow – Brantley Combs
  • Champion AOB Gilt – Grace Edwards
  • Champion Berk Barrow – Grace Edmonds
  • Champion Berk Gilt – Dane McKinney
  • Champion Poland China Barrow – Nate Shrader
  • Champion Poland China Gilt – Brayden Snider
  • Champion Commercial Barrow – Nate Shrader
  • Champion Duroc Barrow – Brantley Combs
  • Champion Duroc Gilt – Cole Lemon
  • Champion Hamp Barrow – Cole Lemon
  • Champion Spot Barrow – Nate Shrader
  • Champion Spot Gilt – Brayden Snider
  • Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Ben Coffey
  • Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Dane McKinney
  • Champion Sr. Showman – Karly McKinney
  • Champion Jr. Showman – Dane McKinney

Sheep

  • Grand Champion Market Lamb – Blake Homann
  • Champion Market Wether – Blake Homann
  • Champion Market Ewe – Zaiden Hilderbran
  • Champion Ram – Thomas Vandeventer
  • Champion Ewe – Thomas Vandeventer
  • Champion Pair of Market Lambs – Zaiden Hilderbran
  • Champion Rate-of-Gain – Sophie VonLanken
  • Champion Sr. Showman – Thomas Vandeventer
  • Champion Jr. Showman – Malory Homann

To learn more about 4-H programming, contact the Coles County Extension Office at 217-345-7034

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News