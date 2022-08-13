Local youth compete in Coles County 4-H Livestock Fair

CHARLESTON — Coles County youth came together from Sunday, July 31 to Friday, Aug. 5, for the 2022 4-H Livestock Fair.

In addition to the judging of the animals, the youth were also being judged on their knowledge, showmanship skills, and presentation of their animals.

The following 4-H members received grand champion or champion.

Rabbit

Grand Champion Buck - Willow Thomas

Grand Champion Doe – Taylor Carberry

Grand Champion Meat Pen – Carter Ballinger

Grand Champion Individual Fryer – Callyn Ballinger

Champion Best of Show – Willow Thomas

Champion Sr. Showman – Taylor Warren

Champion Jr. Showman – Willow Thomas

Poultry

Champion Rooster – Baylee Melton

Champion Hen – Lexy Drake

Champion Market Pen – Elliana Brady

Champion Pair Rooster and Hen – Baylee Melton

Champion Market Bird – Baylee Melton

Champion Bantam – Baylee Melton

Champion Other Domestic Fowl – Baylee Melton

Champion Egg Production – Baylee Melton

Champion Sr. Showman – Elliana Brady

Champion Jr. Showman – Malaya Brady

Goat

Champion Market Meat Goat – Cowen Metzger

Champion Meat Kid – Olivia VonLanken

Champion Meat Jr Yearling – Abigail Metzger

Grand Champion Meat Doe – Olivia VonLanken

Champion Dairy Whether – Kaylin Richey

Champion Dairy Kid – Camille Cummins

Champion Dairy Jr Yearling – Matthias Hacker

Champion Dairy Sr Doe – Matthias Hacker

Grand Champion Dairy Doe – Matthias Hacker

Champion Sr. Showman – Allison Price

Champion Jr. Showman – Lainie Hacker

Swine

Grand Champion Market Hog – Nate Shrader

Champion Market Guilt – Dane McKinney

Champion AOB Barrow – Brantley Combs

Champion AOB Gilt – Grace Edwards

Champion Berk Barrow – Grace Edmonds

Champion Berk Gilt – Dane McKinney

Champion Poland China Barrow – Nate Shrader

Champion Poland China Gilt – Brayden Snider

Champion Commercial Barrow – Nate Shrader

Champion Duroc Barrow – Brantley Combs

Champion Duroc Gilt – Cole Lemon

Champion Hamp Barrow – Cole Lemon

Champion Spot Barrow – Nate Shrader

Champion Spot Gilt – Brayden Snider

Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Ben Coffey

Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Dane McKinney

Champion Sr. Showman – Karly McKinney

Champion Jr. Showman – Dane McKinney

Sheep

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Blake Homann

Champion Market Wether – Blake Homann

Champion Market Ewe – Zaiden Hilderbran

Champion Ram – Thomas Vandeventer

Champion Ewe – Thomas Vandeventer

Champion Pair of Market Lambs – Zaiden Hilderbran

Champion Rate-of-Gain – Sophie VonLanken

Champion Sr. Showman – Thomas Vandeventer

Champion Jr. Showman – Malory Homann