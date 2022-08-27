Mattoon and Charleston residents invited to join 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Mattoon and Charleston area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Mattoon Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer's Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease and 383,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

