Mattoon Apostolic Center Church members make scarves for veterans

MATTOON — Mattoon Apostolic Center Church members Lois Swinford, Julie Gilliland and Carla Ebie did something very special for veterans this year by making and donating over 90 patriotic scarves.

Veterans can pick them up at the VA Clinic in Mattoon or Danville VA Medical Center in Danville.

Always looking for ways to reach out to the community to help others, Swinford came up with the idea and the other ladies were immediately eager to help.