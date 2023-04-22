MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club recently celebrated its 47th Birthday with a breakfast buffet provided by Rhonda's Catering at the Mattoon American Legion.

Decorations were graciously done by Mrs. George Stone and the guest speaker was Josh Bullock from Lake Land College.

The Mattoon Exchange Club, which is affiliated with the National Exchange Club of America and the Lincolnland District of Exchange, provides individuals with opportunities to use their time and talents to benefit their local communities and the country as a whole.

Through its Americanism, community service and youth programs, members support activities that benefit youth, promote pride in the country, and honor military and public service providers, to name a few. The Exchange’s national project is the prevention of child abuse.

Meetings are held every Wednesday at 7 a.m., with breakfast, at the Mattoon American Legion. All are welcome to attend. For more information visit mattoonexchange.org.