Mattoon Exchange Club holds fundraiser for Children's Advocacy Center

MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club recently held its annual Pulled Pork Dinner Fundraiser supporting the Children's Advocacy Center in Charleston.

The sold-out event also featured a silent auction where 48 baskets were auctioned off. Baskets included oil changes, trips, date nights and more. The event was a great success thanks to Mattoon businesses donating and providing items, officials said.

Organizers thank Broadway Appliances for donating a refrigerator won by Rick Wright, who had just purchased his first home and didn't have a refrigerator. His grandmother purchased one ticket for him and he won.

Additional thanks go to The Alamo, American Legion, County Market, Frito Lay, Kroening Family, Morgan's Meat, and Rural King. The Legion would also like to thank Rhonda Woodrum, Lenzie Sewell and Gina Lockhart.

A presentation to the Children's Advocacy Center is being planned.

