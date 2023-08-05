MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club recently hosted its annual Awards and Installation Dinner at the Mattoon Country Club.

The 2023-2024 president is David Phipps, president-elect is Steve Martin, treasurer is Bob Riggert and secretary is Denny Booker.

Outgoing President Dallas Tyler presented the honorary "fish" to Phipps as part of a Mattoon Exchange Club tradition.

Board members consist of Jack Little, Lucy Perkins, Laura Severson and Marilyn Tyler.

Jerry Parker presented the club awards to: Rookie of the Year, Marilyn Tyler; Exchange Member of the Year, Lucy Perkins; Contributing Service Award, Ronda Woodrum; Distinguished Service Award, Bob Handshy; and All-American Volunteer, Laura Severson.

In addition, Exchange District Awards went to Rhonda Woodrum for Contributing Service, and Laura Severson for All-American Volunteer.

The Mattoon Exchange Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the American Legion. Breakfast provided and the community is welcome to attend.