MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club recently hosted its annual Awards and Installation Dinner at the Mattoon Country Club.
The 2023-2024 president is David Phipps, president-elect is Steve Martin, treasurer is Bob Riggert and secretary is Denny Booker.
Outgoing President Dallas Tyler presented the honorary "fish" to Phipps as part of a Mattoon Exchange Club tradition.
Board members consist of Jack Little, Lucy Perkins, Laura Severson and Marilyn Tyler.
Jerry Parker presented the club awards to: Rookie of the Year, Marilyn Tyler; Exchange Member of the Year, Lucy Perkins; Contributing Service Award, Ronda Woodrum; Distinguished Service Award, Bob Handshy; and All-American Volunteer, Laura Severson.
In addition, Exchange District Awards went to Rhonda Woodrum for Contributing Service, and Laura Severson for All-American Volunteer.
The Mattoon Exchange Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the American Legion. Breakfast provided and the community is welcome to attend.