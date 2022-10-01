 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Mattoon Exchange Club to hold annual fundraiser

  • 0

MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club will be holding its annual Pulled Pork Fundraiser to support the Children's Advocacy Center of East Illinois on Monday, Nov. 14.

This annual event has not been held since 2019 due to COVID.

The evening's menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips, dessert, and drinks. A cash bar will be available provided by the American Legion. Tickets are $10 per person.

The fundraiser dinner will be from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion in Mattoon and will catered by Ronda Woodrum. Food is being provided by Morgan's Meat, County Market, Rural King, and the Alamo Steakhouse. Rosalee Myer's coleslaw and pies from Mark's My Store will be included this year. Organizers thank PAAP printing for their contribution.

13th annual Taste of Something Special to benefit Special Olympics

A basket silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and raffle will be a part of this event. This year's raffle item, generously donated by Broadway Appliances owned by the Kroening family, is a Frigidaire 18.3 cubic foot stainless steel top freezer refrigerator.

Those who wish to donate an auction item can contact a committee member or send a message through the club's Facebook page.

The Mattoon Exchange Club Pulled Pork Committee members for 2022 include Dennis Booker, Dave Coen, Andrew Dowling, Terry Kroening, Rosalee Myers, Jim Norviel, Lucy Perkins, David Phipps, Marilyn Tyler and Laura Severson.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Charleston Fire Department to hold open house

Charleston Fire Department to hold open house

The open house will feature K-9 presentations, vehicle extrications, in-home safety demonstrations, and tours of the fire vehicles, ambulances, special response trailers and the fire station.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News