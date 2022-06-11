Mattoon First Baptist Church hosts First Responders Event

MATTOON — First Baptist Church of Mattoon hosted a First Responders Event that included a reception honoring local first responders and a presentation by Officer Jeff Creel of the Champaign Police Department.

For his presentation, Creel was interviewed by First Baptist congregation member Troy Coleman. Creel shared how he had grown in his faith in God throughout his life and talked about his choice of a career in law enforcement.

Creel then described the night in 2021 in which he and his partner were called to a domestic disturbance. Sadly, Creel was wounded and his partner was fatally injured during that call. Creel talked about how his faith in God strengthened him through the difficult days and weeks that followed.

His moving account wrapped up with some recommendations for the first responders in attendance. Creel also told the congregation that the officers he works with include mothers, fathers, church leaders, Boy Scout leaders, and coaches.

“I see selfless people who are putting themselves out there for others,” Creel said.

The event was attended by several local first responders and community members, along with the First Baptist congregation. The June 5 service, including Creel’s presentation, may be viewed through YouTube at FBCJoyTV. It will also be aired on television at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12 on the CW23 channel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0