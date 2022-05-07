 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon football coach speaks to Exchange Club

Mattoon Exchange, Kimbro

Pictured, left to right, Jack Little, Mattoon Exchange Club Member and Coach Kimbro.

MATTOON — Jared Kimbro, head football coach of the Mattoon High School Green Wave, spoke to the Mattoon Exchange Club on April 20.

Kimbro shared his philosophies, thoughts, and practices regarding his athletes and other students to be the best they can be on and off the field. Kimbro is a born and raised Green Waver and is an Eastern Illinois University graduate.

The Mattoon Exchange Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Mattoon American Legion. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit www.mattoonexchangeclub.org

