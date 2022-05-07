Mattoon football coach speaks to Exchange Club

MATTOON — Jared Kimbro, head football coach of the Mattoon High School Green Wave, spoke to the Mattoon Exchange Club on April 20.
Kimbro shared his philosophies, thoughts, and practices regarding his athletes and other students to be the best they can be on and off the field. Kimbro is a born and raised Green Waver and is an Eastern Illinois University graduate.
The Mattoon Exchange Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Mattoon American Legion. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit
www.mattoonexchangeclub.org
Mattoon businesses through the years
Anaconda
1959: In an effort to better serve the growing needs of the Midwest, Southwest and Far West market for flexible metal hose and tubing the American Brass Co. built its American Metal Hose Division plant in Mattoon.
file photo
Blaw-Knox
1963: A new line of paving equipment is exhibited by the Mattoon Blaw Knox plant at the Construction Equipment Exposition and Road Show, Chicago.
file photo
Burtschi
1988: Burtschi is the first store in Illinois south of Springfield to offer Hummel figurines.
file photo
Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS)
1959: The Eastern Division of the CIPS is completing a move into the new building in Mattoon. The structure has 36 offices and 23,000 square feet of office space.
file photo
Consolidated Telemarketing Association (CTA)
1991: The CTA office is carpeted, air conditioned, well-lit and features work stations designed around employee needs. Telemarketers generated $435 billion in sales last year. For each customer who says yes, 99 say no.
file photo
Douglas Nursing Center
1977: Acquisition of the Douglas Nursing Center will complete another phase in Wesley Tower's total care package.
file photo
Downtown Aerial
1985: aerial view of downtown Mattoon.
file photo
E. Rudy Place
1992: A group of children wait in line to challenge the winner to a game of tether ball at the E. Rudy Street housing project.
file photo
East Rudy Place
1992: A bicyclist pedals along East Rudy Street where a row of new duplexes were built, next to a subsidized housing project.
file photo
Ellen Kay's
1989: Pat and Rodney Williamson are ready to dine. Owner Leonard Losch looks on at Ellen Kay's.
file photo
General Electric Co.
1950: Proof that flash photography has become a national hobby is the Mattoon plant of the General Electric Co. which manufactures flash bulbs almost exclusively. A few incandescent or regular light bulbs in larger wattages are made here also.
file photo
Mattoon Area Educational Extension Center
1965: The school is housed in the former Humble Oil Co. building on Route 45 on the south side of Mattoon.
file photo
