 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mattoon High School class of 1955 holds reunion

  • 0
Class of 1955 reunion

Pictured, attendees at the recent Mattoon High School Class of 1955 reunion. First row: Linda Kidwell Keown, Shirley Littleton Rideout, Sharon Pratt Price, Nancy Simpson Plummer, MaDonna McKittrick, Regina Ozier Owens, Patricia Adams Sorensen, Betty Lockhart Miller, Joyce Endle Shields, Sunny Crepps Henne, Nancy Foster Donnell. Second row: Don Davis, Dean Easton, Harold Bradbury, Tom Comer, Melvin Orr, Ron Seeley, John Cowger, Don Seibert, Tom Owens, Leslie Sorensen, Arnold Grube, Don Bareither, Larry Dallas, Don Searles, Tom Tuggle

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School Class of 1955 recently held its 65th reunion on Oct. 9, after postponing it from last year due to COVID.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News