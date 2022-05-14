 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon High School Class of 1967 to hold reunion

MHS Reunion 1967

Pictured, left to right, are members of the Mattoon High School Class of 1967, Mary (Bates) Gallivan, Mary Wilson Baker, Carol (Vogelsang) Stuckey, and Jackie (Wyld) Follmar.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The 55th reunion of the Mattoon High School class of 1967 will be held Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 11-14, in Mattoon.

The four-day celebration includes several opportunities for shared meals, golf, pickleball and other activities. Included are evening events on Aug. 11 and 12, a class dinner on Aug. 13, and a class breakfast on Aug. 14 in Lytle Park.

Reservations are due by Wednesday, July 27, and are $30 per person. For more information or to make a reservation, contact stuckybfit@yahoo.com.

