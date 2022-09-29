 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon High School class of 2002 to hold 20 year reunion

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School class of 2002 will host its 20 year class reunion this weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 30, class members will meet at the football game.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, a reunion dinner will be held at the Mattoon American Legion, 1903 Maple Ave. Social hour will start at 5 p.m., dinner catered by La Luna Mexican Restaurant food truck and catering starting at 6:15 p.m. A group photo will be taken at 7 p.m. 

Dinner is $35 for a single or $65 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased at MHS2002.org or by calling Mike Grant at 217-460-1207. 

