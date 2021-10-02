Mattoon Library takes couple on historical carriage ride

MATTOON — As an 80th birthday present, Arthur and Karen Willaredt received a horse-drawn carriage ride through the western portion of Mattoon with Chris Suerdieck of the Mattoon Public Library narrating about historical locations. Merrybeth Farm Carriage Service provided the horse and buggy. Tana Willaredt and her husband Mark joined on the tour.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
