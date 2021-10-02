 Skip to main content
Mattoon Library takes couple on historical carriage ride

Mattoon Carriage Ride

Pictured, Arthur and Karen Willaredt on their carriage ride to historical locations in Mattoon hosted by the Mattoon Public Library.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — As an 80th birthday present, Arthur and Karen Willaredt received a horse-drawn carriage ride through the western portion of Mattoon with Chris Suerdieck of the Mattoon Public Library narrating about historical locations. Merrybeth Farm Carriage Service provided the horse and buggy. Tana Willaredt and her husband Mark joined on the tour.

