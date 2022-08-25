Mattoon Lions Club helps clean up highway

MATTOON — The Mattoon Lions Club recently performed a highway cleanup along a stretch from Coles-Moultrie to Douglas-Hart.

This is the stretch of highway that the Lions were assigned a number of years ago. They clean this highway three times a year. Leann Brackney coordinates this project for the Lions Club.

The Lions Club is actively seeking new members. Anyone interested can contact me Teresa Lane at teresa56@msn.com or text her at 815-315-2069.