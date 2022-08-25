 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon Lions Club helps clean up highway

Lions road cleanup

Pictured, Lions Club members participating in a highway cleanup in Mattoon, left to right, Jeff Nelson, John Pugh, Teresa Lane, Cathy Minor, Randall Ross, Jim Arnholt, Mike Lefever, and John Doty. Not pictured, Leann Brackney, project coordinator.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Mattoon Lions Club recently performed a highway cleanup along a stretch from Coles-Moultrie to Douglas-Hart.

This is the stretch of highway that the Lions were assigned a number of years ago. They clean this highway three times a year. Leann Brackney coordinates this project for the Lions Club.

The Lions Club is actively seeking new members. Anyone interested can contact me Teresa Lane at teresa56@msn.com or text her at 815-315-2069.

The Lions Club schedules many projects through the year and will be doing their annual candy day collections on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

