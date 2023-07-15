MATTOON — The Mattoon KQ Chapter of PEO recently held a raffle for a $300 Morgan's Meat Market gift certificate. Over 250 tickets were sold for $10 each.
Jone Zieren of Charleston was named the winner at their June meeting. PEO is an International Organization which promotes educational opportunities and general well being of women through scholarships, loans, and grants.
Proceeds from the raffle will help with these efforts. The PEO thanks Morgan's and everyone who purchased tickets.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today