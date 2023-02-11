MATTOON — Three Mattoon school board members have been honored by the Illinois Association of School Boards.

Vice President Gary Kepley and Ashli Overton are recipients of School Board Leader Recognition. The honor recognizes school board members for individual time and effort devoted to learning and leadership activities provided by the association and for service to the public education community.

Board President Michelle Skinlo is the recipient of the Legacy Board Leader Recognition which recognizes her years of service. In addition to her 32 years on the the Mattoon school board, Skinlo has served the association as a director.

Perry Hill, director of field services for the association, said Skinlo's honor was "extremely notable" because she is the only school board member in the Illini Division to win this award. "And statewide, among the 852 school boards in Illinois, she is only one of 47."