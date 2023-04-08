BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Carroll of Mattoon has been awarded the prestigious Military Police Regimental Association’s Order of the Marechaussee.
The honor recognized "exceptional dedication, competence, and contribution to the Military Police Corps Regiment over an extended period of time."
It was awarded during the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s welcome home ceremony on March 12 in Bloomington.
Carroll, a military police soldier throughout his career, is the brigade’s command sergeant major.
The Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, based in Normal, returned from Djibouti, Africa in late 2022 where it filled the nucleus of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The unit celebrated its successful 11-month deployment as part of its final reintegration event with its families.
The Military Police Regimental Association’s mission is to promote the history and preserve the traditions of the Military Police Corps Regiment while supporting military police leadership, soldiers, and families Army-wide.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!