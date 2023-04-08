BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Carroll of Mattoon has been awarded the prestigious Military Police Regimental Association’s Order of the Marechaussee.

The honor recognized "exceptional dedication, competence, and contribution to the Military Police Corps Regiment over an extended period of time."

It was awarded during the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s welcome home ceremony on March 12 in Bloomington.

Carroll, a military police soldier throughout his career, is the brigade’s command sergeant major.

The Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, based in Normal, returned from Djibouti, Africa in late 2022 where it filled the nucleus of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The unit celebrated its successful 11-month deployment as part of its final reintegration event with its families.