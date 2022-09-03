Mattoon veteran surprised with truck at Route 66 festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Army veteran with ties to Mattoon, who was wounded during his service to the country, was the recipient of an unexpected gift.
Springfield, Missouri Area Chevy Dealers and Military Warriors Support Foundation honored U.S. Army Sgt. Blake Leitch as a Chevrolet Everyday Hero for his service and sacrifice to the country and presented him with a free Chevrolet Silverado truck.
Leitch was given a tour of the Route 66 Car Museum before being presented with the Chevy Silverado truck at the Route 66 Festival. Leitch then joined the festival’s parade, riding in a top-down Corvette.
Leitch was born and raised in Mattoon and currently lives in Springfield, Mo. He joined the Illinois National Guard in 1999 before becoming active-duty U.S. Army in 2001 where he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Leitch has traveled the world, experienced physical and mental hardships, and has received many medals for his bravery and service including a Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Iraq Campaign Medal, and more.
In 2005, he was a gunner in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it was hit by an IED that consisted of 3-155mm rounds daisy-chained together.
“It is important for us as local dealers to be active contributors in our local communities,” said Abbi Pinegar-Rose, LMA president of the Chevy Dealers of the Ozark. “This presentation and event is about honoring one of our local heroes who has sacrificed so much to provide us our freedom.”
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Blake Leitch, a Mattoon native now living in Springfield, Mo. is joined by his wife and two boys as he receives keys to a Chevy Silverado in honor of his military service during the the town's Route 66 festival.