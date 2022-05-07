 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayor declares Epsilon Sigma Alpha Week in Mattoon

Pictured left to right: Michelle Skinlo; Vicki Reible; Suzi Coffman; Kathleen Grissom, Alpha Upsilon President; Mayor Rick Hall; Misty Evans, Omega Nu President; Jo Grafton; Lacey Mullins; Kerry Considine and Dalena Hall.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Members of Omega Nu and Alpha Epsilon, local chapters of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, recently gathered at City Hall where Mayor Rick Hall proclaimed the week of May 3-10 as Epsilon Sigma Alpha week.

Mayor Hall gave special recognition to the members on their continued efforts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of ESA officially adopting St. Jude as their national philanthropy.

