Mayor declares Epsilon Sigma Alpha Week in Mattoon

MATTOON — Members of Omega Nu and Alpha Epsilon, local chapters of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, recently gathered at City Hall where Mayor Rick Hall proclaimed the week of May 3-10 as Epsilon Sigma Alpha week.
Mayor Hall gave special recognition to the members on their continued efforts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of ESA officially adopting St. Jude as their national philanthropy.
