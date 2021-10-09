 Skip to main content
MHS Class of 1956 holds 65th class reunion

Pictured, left to right, seated, Phyllis Campbell Potter, Micki Eaton Carrell, Madonna Malone Maxey, Carolyn Hatfill Tucker, Sonja Zike Cox, Jean Woodard McFadden, Janet Fuller Thomas, and Judy Hood Landes; middle row, Joyce Davidson Creed, Carole Wall Maxey, Nancy Moritz Janes, Nancy Pygott Seibert, Betty Tingley Biggs, Mary Ann Scheef Tanner, Virginia Farris Brown, Doris Johnson Dallas, Norma Alexander Bradbury, Barbara Sydenstricker Haskett, and Phyllis Emery Patrick; top row, Jake Woods, Jim Branson, Barclay Mills, Chuck Dudra, Paul Wetzel, Alvin Alwardt, and John McBride.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School Class of 1956 held their 65th Class Reunion on Sept. 17.

