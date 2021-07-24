Miss Coles County pageant contestants announced

CHARLESTON — The 62nd Miss Coles County Fair Queen Pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
The Little Miss Pageant will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Junior Miss Pageant will start at 6:30 p.m.
Little Miss Pageant contestants are: Vera Aitken, Georgia Barker, Chayse Berkheimer, Grace Beurskens, Addily Carrizales, McKinzleigh Davis, Lux Derixon, Skyler Diveley, Karlie Evans, Evie Farris, Kennedy Hudson, Adlee Hutchinson, Rylan McSparran, Reagan Meinhart, Lindyn Traub, Penelope Watkins and Piper Watkins.
Junior Miss Pageant contestants are Isabella Hood, Destanie Horn, Chiondra McWhorter, Demri Sanders, Zoey Smyser, Emma Snyder, Mia Tribble, Madi Warner, Sophis Warner, and Gracie White.
Miss Coles County contestants are Selah Brimner, Makayla Davis, Sara Hampston, Emily Khun, Lynsey Overton, Emma Sherwood, Averie Smith, and Emmalyn Walk.
For more information, email colescountyqueens@gmail.com.