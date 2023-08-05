MATTOON — Newly crowned 2023 Miss Coles County Laney Wright received a key to the city honor on Thursday from Mattoon Mayor Rick Hall.
Wright, a spring 2023 graduate from Mattoon High School, will preside over the fair as it continues through Sunday, represent Coles County at other area fairs and parades, and will compete in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in January in Springfield.
