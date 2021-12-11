 Skip to main content
Mission team makes donation to Mattoon Police Department

Mission donate MPD

Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines receives a donation from First United Methodist Church Mission Team members Pastor Todd Krost, Susan Warren and Lona Baldwin.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The First United Methodist Church Mission Team recently presented a $1,000 check from the church benevolence fund to the Mattoon Police Department to provide to those in need of emergency funds.

The funds will be used for those in need of shelter, food, transportation, etc.

