Mission team makes donation to Mattoon Police Department

MATTOON — The First United Methodist Church Mission Team recently presented a $1,000 check from the church benevolence fund to the Mattoon Police Department to provide to those in need of emergency funds.
The funds will be used for those in need of shelter, food, transportation, etc.
