Neoga High School Class of 1981 celebrates 40th class reunion

NEOGA — The Neoga High School Class of 1981 celebrated its 40th Anniversary Class Reunion at the home of Dave and Bev Awalt on July 17.

The evening began with a potluck dinner followed by a game called, “Nail it.” The class visited and caught up by a campfire later on.

Richard Keck traveled the farthest (970 miles) from Colorado to be with his childhood friends. Jim Zimmer won an award by having the most grandkids (5). Tim Hoene had the most gray hair and Julie Williamson had the most hair total.

The classmates will not wait five years to see each other again, but will celebrate their 60th birthdays in a couple of years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.