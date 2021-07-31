 Skip to main content
Neoga High School Class of 1981 celebrates 40th class reunion

Neoga Class Reunion, 81

Pictured, the Neoga High School Class of 1981 at its recent 40th reunion, front row, left to right, Rhonda (Hatten) Manning, Michelle (Claybaugh) Vahling, Julie (Gentry) Williamson, Dana (Whitaker) Homann, Trisha (Slaughter) Chapman, Melanie (Hartman) Thornton, Nancy (Helm) Heath, Bev (Walk) Awalt. Back row: Tom Greuel, Richard Keck, Dan Mettendorf, Brett Williamson, Jim Zimmer, Randy Albin, Greg Walk, Tim Hoene and Mike Krampe. Not pictured: Scott Ballinger, who arrived later.
{{featured_button_text}}

NEOGA — The Neoga High School Class of 1981 celebrated its 40th Anniversary Class Reunion at the home of Dave and Bev Awalt on July 17.

The evening began with a potluck dinner followed by a game called, “Nail it.” The class visited and caught up by a campfire later on.

Richard Keck traveled the farthest (970 miles) from Colorado to be with his childhood friends. Jim Zimmer won an award by having the most grandkids (5). Tim Hoene had the most gray hair and Julie Williamson had the most hair total.

The classmates will not wait five years to see each other again, but will celebrate their 60th birthdays in a couple of years.

