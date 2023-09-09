CHARLESTON — Two pediatricians new to Coles County area recently shared some of their philosophy with the Charleston Rotary Club.

Dr. Seema Garg and Dr. Sanjay Garg joined Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center this summer after practicing in the Bloomington-Normal area for several years. Their office is in Charleston.

Seema stressed the importance of year-round learning while Sanjay told Rotarians that vaccines should not be a political issue.

Seema was born in India but moved to the United States as a child with her parents. She was educated in Bloomington-Normal and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Loyola University in Chicago.

She and Sanjay met while both were residents in pediatrics at Peoria through the University of Illinois medical school.

Seema told Rotarians she believes in the value of a good education and that children would benefit from pre-school. She also said she believes children need mental activities through the summer.

“Pre-school is a must for every child,” she said.

While acknowledging that she received “a wonderful education in Illinois,” she said today’s children would benefit from a summer reading program and writing in journals while out of school.

She said she would be in favor of a longer school year with more breaks rather than a longer summer vacation.

Sanjay said he believes children need proper vaccinations.

“I grew up in an era of mass vaccinations or where vaccination was accepted,” he said. He grew up in India which struggled with cholera and polio before the introduction of vaccines.

When practicing in India, he said he treated a young boy whose case of measles worsened.

“By the time he left us he was a vegetable,” Sanjay said. “That stayed with me.”

Parents were not getting vaccinations for their children, he explained.

“The reason all of us are safe,” he told Rotarians, “is that 95 percent of the people (in the U.S.) chose to get vaccinated.

“I don’t understand why vaccines are becoming the thing (in this country) that’s a matter of freedom,” he said. “I’ve seen the effects of no vaccine in a country like India and the positive effect in a developed country like the United States.

“The elephant in the room is COVID,” Sanjay said. “Even today when you talk to parents about it you get pushback. I wish we could convince more people to get vaccinated.”

Both pediatricians know of Rotary’s worldwide service efforts.

Sanjay said Rotary, working with other health agencies and government bodies has helped reduce polio around the world to a few cases primarily on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Seema said her father was a Rotarian in India.

“I admire your purpose in making a lasting difference in the way we think and in what you do in the community,” she said.