CHARLESTON — Two pediatricians new to Coles County area recently shared some of their philosophy with the Charleston Rotary Club.
Dr. Seema Garg and Dr. Sanjay Garg joined Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center this summer after practicing in the Bloomington-Normal area for several years. Their office is in Charleston.
Seema stressed the importance of year-round learning while Sanjay told Rotarians that vaccines should not be a political issue.
Seema was born in India but moved to the United States as a child with her parents. She was educated in Bloomington-Normal and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Loyola University in Chicago.
She and Sanjay met while both were residents in pediatrics at Peoria through the University of Illinois medical school.
Seema told Rotarians she believes in the value of a good education and that children would benefit from pre-school. She also said she believes children need mental activities through the summer.
“Pre-school is a must for every child,” she said.
While acknowledging that she received “a wonderful education in Illinois,” she said today’s children would benefit from a summer reading program and writing in journals while out of school.
She said she would be in favor of a longer school year with more breaks rather than a longer summer vacation.
Sanjay said he believes children need proper vaccinations.
“I grew up in an era of mass vaccinations or where vaccination was accepted,” he said. He grew up in India which struggled with cholera and polio before the introduction of vaccines.
When practicing in India, he said he treated a young boy whose case of measles worsened.
“By the time he left us he was a vegetable,” Sanjay said. “That stayed with me.”
Parents were not getting vaccinations for their children, he explained.
“The reason all of us are safe,” he told Rotarians, “is that 95 percent of the people (in the U.S.) chose to get vaccinated.
“I don’t understand why vaccines are becoming the thing (in this country) that’s a matter of freedom,” he said. “I’ve seen the effects of no vaccine in a country like India and the positive effect in a developed country like the United States.
“The elephant in the room is COVID,” Sanjay said. “Even today when you talk to parents about it you get pushback. I wish we could convince more people to get vaccinated.”
Both pediatricians know of Rotary’s worldwide service efforts.
Sanjay said Rotary, working with other health agencies and government bodies has helped reduce polio around the world to a few cases primarily on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
Seema said her father was a Rotarian in India.
“I admire your purpose in making a lasting difference in the way we think and in what you do in the community,” she said.
Charleston Rotary meets at noon each Tuesday at the Charleston Library. For more information go to charlestonrotary.org.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!