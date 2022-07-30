 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nine women to vie for Miss Coles County Queen title

MATTOON — The Miss Coles County Queen Pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the grandstand at the Coles County Fair. 

Miss Coles County Fair Queen 2022

Miss Coles County Fair Queen contestants, from left, Selah Brimner, Makayla Davis, Emma Beurskens, Elishia Wright, Sara Hampsten, Dan'Nsyshia Knight, Sarah McEvers, Josie King-McGregor, and Brooklyn Chaney.

It will follow the Little Miss and the Junior Miss pageants which start at 5:30 p.m.

Contestants for the Miss Coles County Queen pageant are:

  • Selah Brimner, 20, the daughter of Thad and Cathy Brimner;
  • Makayla Davis, 20, the daughter of Jessica Galbreath and Cody Davis;
  • Emma Beurskens, 17, the daughter of Tim and Mindy Beurskens;
  • Elishia Wright, 21, the daughter of Tashia and Sheltarus Wright;
  • Sara Hampsten, 20, the daughter of Randy and Patti Hampsten;
  • Dan'Nsyshia Knight, 21, the daughter of Angela Carey and Danny Knight, Sr.;
  • Sarah McEvers, 19, the daughter of Chuck McEvers and Amber Nash;
  • Josie King-McGregor, 17, the daughter of Jefferey King and the late Christina McGregor; and
  • Brooklyn Chaney, 21, the daughter of Kathleen Guinnee and Matt Chaney.

 

