Nine women to vie for Miss Coles County Queen title

MATTOON — The Miss Coles County Queen Pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the grandstand at the Coles County Fair.
It will follow the Little Miss and the Junior Miss pageants which start at 5:30 p.m.
Contestants for the Miss Coles County Queen pageant are:
- Selah Brimner, 20, the daughter of Thad and Cathy Brimner;
- Makayla Davis, 20, the daughter of Jessica Galbreath and Cody Davis;
- Emma Beurskens, 17, the daughter of Tim and Mindy Beurskens;
- Elishia Wright, 21, the daughter of Tashia and Sheltarus Wright;
- Sara Hampsten, 20, the daughter of Randy and Patti Hampsten;
- Dan'Nsyshia Knight, 21, the daughter of Angela Carey and Danny Knight, Sr.;
- Sarah McEvers, 19, the daughter of Chuck McEvers and Amber Nash;
- Josie King-McGregor, 17, the daughter of Jefferey King and the late Christina McGregor; and
- Brooklyn Chaney, 21, the daughter of Kathleen Guinnee and Matt Chaney.
