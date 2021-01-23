Nominate outstanding local women for annual awards

CHARLESTON — The Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program at Eastern Illinois University is seeking nomination for its 2021 Woman of Achievement Award.

The honor recognizes talented, busy, deserving women who make a difference in their communities. They are role models; they advance the place of women in our lives and contribute to the success of local women.

The honor has been bestowed upon deserving women since 1980. Last year, Dr. Melanie Burns (EIU award), and Ky Newsome (Community award) were selected as the 2020 Woman of Achievement Award recipients.

If you know someone who helps advance the progress of women’s causes, contributes to the success of women’s professional or community organizations or champions the cause of equity, nominate her for this award. EIU believes it is so important to acknowledge the contributions of women in our community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fill out a nomination form including the name of your nominee and her contributions to the community. The form can be found at: www.eiu.edu/women/WHAM.php. You can also nominate someone by sending an mail describing your nominee’s contributions to jmdepetro@eiu.edu; include contact information for both you and your nominee. The deadline for nominations is Monday, March 15.