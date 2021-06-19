 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nominations open for State Fair Illinoisan of the Day recognition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation has announced they are seeking individuals to spotlight during the Illinois State Fair as an Illinoisan of the Day. The Illinoisan of the Day program looks to honor individuals who exemplify the qualities and characteristics associated with Illinois- integrity, dependability, sense of community and strong ethics.

Illinoisan of the Day nominees must be a minimum of 25 years of age and should have an affiliation with state and/or county fairs in Illinois or agricultural groups, involved in service activities, educational projects, and/or youth programs. In addition, nominees must have shown their true Illinois spirit through continued volunteerism and community service.

YARD AND GARDEN: How to grow your own microgreens

Illinoisan of the Day winners will receive honors on their special day during this year’s Illinois State Fair, which takes place August 12-22.

Nomination forms can be requested by calling the Museum Foundation at 217-725-8047 or downloaded by visiting the museum foundation website www.statefairmuseum.org. The deadline for nomination is Thursday, July 22.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News