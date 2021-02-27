Oakland student qualified as finalist in National American Miss Illinois Pageant

OAKLAND — Miss Amaya Lynae Duzan, 14, of Oakland, has qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Illinois Pageant to be held July 3-5 at the Marriot in Downtown Indianapolis.
The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 18 in five different age divisions. The newly crowned Miss Illinois Junior Teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and air transportation to compete in the national pageant. She has the chance to represent Illinois for the entire year.
Contestants will compete in four overall categories including formal wear modeling, personal introduction, interview, and community service project.
National American Miss is dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the pageant awards thousands in cash and prizes to recognize and assist in development of young ladies nationwide. All activities are age-appropriate and family-oriented.
Amaya's activities include singing (trained by Michael Orland, 16 seasons with American Idol), acting, modeling, playing flute and piano (trained by Eva Miller music school of Oakland,), volleyball (school and club), track and field, basketball, Taekwondo, and FCCLA. Her modeling accomplishments include editorial publications in two different magazines, “Like a Lion” in Australia (2020 publication) and “Elegant Kids” in LA. (Vol.4, No.7, July 2020 publication).
She also enjoys community service, writing short stories, caring for the farm animals and spending time with friends and family.
Her sponsors include Debbie Moss, Virginia Anderson, Amanda Coffey, Isabel Roman, Nydia Howe, Gary and Kay Hane, Jon and Laura Bottorff, Bill & Sue Duzan, Tara and Jared Duzan, McQueen’s Lumber of Oakland, Duzan Architecture+Design, Emmy Dowden Structural Engineering, First Neighbor Bank of Newman, and Roland Lim Photography of Danville.
To follow Amaya’s journey follow her on Instagram @amaya.duzan.