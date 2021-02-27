Oakland student qualified as finalist in National American Miss Illinois Pageant

OAKLAND — Miss Amaya Lynae Duzan, 14, of Oakland, has qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Illinois Pageant to be held July 3-5 at the Marriot in Downtown Indianapolis.

The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 18 in five different age divisions. The newly crowned Miss Illinois Junior Teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and air transportation to compete in the national pageant. She has the chance to represent Illinois for the entire year.

Contestants will compete in four overall categories including formal wear modeling, personal introduction, interview, and community service project.

National American Miss is dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the pageant awards thousands in cash and prizes to recognize and assist in development of young ladies nationwide. All activities are age-appropriate and family-oriented.