Oktoberfest to raise funds, support for local home

CHARLESTON — The 12th annual Oktoberfest to benefit the St. Hedwig Haus of Hospitality will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Newman Catholic Center in Charleston.

St. Hedwig provides shelter for women and their children in order to get back on their feet as they make their next good step. The houses of hospitality in Charleston are part of the Catholic Worker movement.

The Oktoberfest event will feature games, German food, bingo, cornhole, and a beer tent, along with live music by Frames. There will also be a raffle with a chance to win a grilling package, a tailgate package or a bicycle package.

Tickets can be purchased at the offices of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, Habing Furniture in Teutopolis, or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and Newman Center in Charleston. All proceeds benefit the ministry of the houses.

The Newman Catholic Center is located at 500 Roosevelt Avenue, just south of the EIU campus in Charleston.

