SPARTA — Lincoln Heritage Pheasants Forever Young Guns, the local youth competitive shotgun clay target shooting team, recently competed at the state Scholastic Clay Target Program meet at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta on June 23-25.

The Young Guns returned with two state champions, three medaling squads and three others individual medalists.

Quinn Kohler of Mattoon was named the SCTP state champion in handicap trap.

Vincent Will from Charleston was named the state champion in skeet. Vincent was also named to the all state skeet team. This is the third year in a row that Vincent placed first in his age group and the first year he was overall skeet champion.

In trap, the Young Guns junior varsity squad finished in second place. The squad members are: Logan McPeak of Charleston; Quinn Kohler of Mattoon; Jaxon Morris of Charleston; Jack Cook of Mattoon; and Tate Overton of Mattoon.

In sporting clays, the Young Guns intermediate entry squad placed third. The squad members are: Ridge Kile of Charleston; Curtis Snider of Lerna; and Briar Price of Lerna.

In skeet, along with Vincent's championship, the varsity squad finished second. Squad members are: Vincent Will of Charleston; Jacob Fickes of Charleston; and Guy Parkerson, Jr. of Mattoon.

In skeet, Ridge Kile placed second in the intermediate entry division and Brady Henshaw placed second in the junior varsity division.

In doubles skeet, Brady Henshaw placed third in the junior varsity division.

Lincoln Heritage Pheasants Forever Young Guns is a local youth competitive shotgun clay target shooting team that competes is trap, skeet and sporting clays. They practice at the Charleston Sportsman Club and Olde Barn Sporting Clays.

For more information, contact head coaches Scott Gossett at 217-232-9361 or Matt Homann 217-246-3250.