CHARLESTON — Coles County Habitat for Humanity has announced Holli Phillips of Charleston as its 44th partner family.
Phillips is employed at Goodrich Theaters and VIP Cinemas and is a single mother of two children, her son, Graesyn, and her daughter, Abby.
A groundbreaking will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the site where the family's new home will be built, 331 N. 7th St. Charleston.
All are welcome to attend and show their support for the family and Habitat.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the build, scheduled to begin construction in April, can contact the Habitat for Humanity office.
Upcoming special fundraising events include Habitat’s “4 for the Fourth” annual run/walk in conjunction with Red, White and Blue Days in Morton Park on July 4th and the annual Habitaste event towards the end of September.
For more information, call the office at 217-348-7063 or visit colescountyhabitat.net.
Homes are sold to low-income families at no profit with a zero-interest mortgage provided by Coles County Habitat for Humanity.
Coles County Habitat for Humanity has been active in the community since 1989 and is the beneficiary of incredible community support. To date, the affiliate has completed 43 homes locally.
