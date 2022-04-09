 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Race Chat planned at Booth Library

CHARLESTON — Booth Library will host a Race Chat on Tuesday, April 12, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the West Reading Room.

This event is free and open to the public.

The open discussion will be moderated by Steve Brantley, librarian and head of research, engagement and scholarship, and Carole Collins Ayanlaja, assistant professor of educational leadership.

Attendees will have an opportunity to share their own views and life experiences. “This is an opportunity to have an exchange that is focused not on debating or persuading, but on better understanding other people’s views and being better understood by others,” Brantley said. “The dialogue may even help you understand your own views better.”

This program is co-sponsored by the Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteerism, EIU Christian Campus House, EIU Wesley Foundation, Making Excellence Inclusive, EIU Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Latin American Student Organization and the Coles County Faith-Based Coalition for Racial Justice.

For more information on the Race Chat, contact Brantley at jsbrantley@eiu.edu

