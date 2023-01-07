Realitea Project, Historical Society receive Illinois Humanities grant

The Moultrie County Historical & Genealogical Society and The Realitea Project of Cumberland County are two of 27 partners who will receive funding and resources through Illinois Humanities' new Foreground Rural Initiative.

Located across 19 counties in Illinois, the inaugural Foreground grantee partners will receive grants of up to $10,000 and participate in skill- and resource-sharing programs. Illinois Humanities will also partner with grantees on the co-creation of place-based “hubs” that will host community events in 2023 in the regions where they are located.

“The organizations we fund in rural and small towns serve places that were under duress even before the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gabrielle Lyon, executive director of Illinois Humanities. “They are trusted, responsive community members that serve as critical social and economic anchors. In short, they are the places that keep the people in our state creative and connected.”