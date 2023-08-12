CHARLESTON — The 14th Annual Illinois Run for the fallen will be held from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Charleston High School Track, 920 Smith Drive.
The Illinois Run For the Fallen is a free, non-political event to honor and remember Illinois service members who have fallen in Afghanistan and Iraq. Participants walk or run one mile for their chosen service member, or one can be assigned.
Pre-registration is preferred, but participants can register on the day of the event. Registration forms can be found at illinoisrunforthefallen.com.
Pictured, from the left, are Hadley Webb, Missy Brown, Kris Webb, Ellen Homann and Beth Wood taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
Charleston High School girls cross country coach Chris Hawk watches as some of his team members plant U.S. flags in the end zone of the school's Trojan Hill football field Saturday morning after they tookpart in the2022 Run for the Fallen.
Danah and Brad Himes of Charleston and their 12-year-old son, Simon, prepare to ring the end zone bell at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football fieldSaturday morning after taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen.
Family members of the late Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville display her biography and photo card during the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School'sTrojan Hill football and track complex. Bolinski died March 7, 2019, in a vehicle crash in Kuwait. Each Run for the Fallen participant receives a card memorializing a military service member from Illinois who has died in Afghanistan, Iraq or elsewhere in the ongoing War on Terrorism.
The 2022 Run for the Fallen was held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
