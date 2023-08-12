Family members of the late Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville display her biography and photo card during the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Bolinski died March 7, 2019, in a vehicle crash in Kuwait. Each Run for the Fallen participant receives a card memorializing a military service member from Illinois who has died in Afghanistan, Iraq or elsewhere in the ongoing War on Terrorism.