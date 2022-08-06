 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REUNIONS

REUNION: Alwardt reunion held

Alwardt reunion held

SIGEL — The family members of August Alwardt, Sr. and Marie Dehn Alwardt gathered at St. Paul Lutheran Church parish hall for a reunion potluck in Sigel on Sunday, June 26.

Various family members gathered for group photos and shared stories of their childhood and family memories.

Those present included: Julie Sloan; Diane and David Krampe; Doug Krampe; Kae Whittaker; Bob Whittaker; Sally and Don Wolf; Marcella and Dean Biggs; Imogene and Ken Clark; Elvera and Wayne Franzen; Sharen and Russell Sandner; Janice, Terry and Ben Althoff; Jeanette Benner; Elinor and Ray Dunigan; Elaine Koltke; Roxie Alwardt; Margarite Petak; Leighann Petak; Norma and Ken Lansing; Gina, Jeff and Joel Willenborg; Irene Blievemicht; Regina Baxter; and Loretta Krampe.

The next reunion is planned for June 25, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sigel.

