REUNION: Alwardt reunion to be held

Alwardt reunion to be held
SIGEL — The August Alwardt, Sr. family reunion will be held Sunday, June 26, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Sigel.
The reunion will begin at noon with a potluck lunch. Meat, beverages, and table service will be provided. Each family is asked to bring a large salad or dessert to share, along with family photos.
All Alwardt relatives and friends are invited. For more information, contact Ellie Franzen at 832-427-0538 or Joan Campbell at 217-690-3479.
The children of August Alwardt, Sr. include Caroline Alwardt Martin, William Henry Alwardt, William Frederick Alwardt, August Alwardt, Jr., Paul Alwardt, and Marie Alwardt Spliker.
