 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

REUNIONS

REUNION: Alwardt reunion to be held

  • 0

Alwardt reunion to be held

SIGEL — The August Alwardt, Sr. family reunion will be held Sunday, June 26, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Sigel.

The reunion will begin at noon with a potluck lunch. Meat, beverages, and table service will be provided. Each family is asked to bring a large salad or dessert to share, along with family photos.

All Alwardt relatives and friends are invited. For more information, contact Ellie Franzen at 832-427-0538 or Joan Campbell at 217-690-3479.

The children of August Alwardt, Sr. include Caroline Alwardt Martin, William Henry Alwardt, William Frederick Alwardt, August Alwardt, Jr., Paul Alwardt, and Marie Alwardt Spliker.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birthday: McDowell — 99th

Birthday: McDowell — 99th

Wayne McDowell of Mattoon will celebrate his 99th birthday on Thursday, June 23. A card shower is being held in his honor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News